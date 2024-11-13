Concerns about pedestrian safety after series of crashes, two deaths in Conn.

For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a car in New Haven and the driver just kept going.

New Haven police say at the intersection of Chapel and Temple streets, a 63-year-old Wallingford man was struck by a car Tuesday morning and left in critical condition.

That car – described as a gray, four-door Honda – then took off.

“If anyone ever hit someone, they must remain on the scene. It is the law. It is also the humane thing to do. And we will hunt you down and find you and hold you accountable,” Mayor Justin Elicker (D–New Haven) said.

On Sunday, officers say a deadly hit-and-run took place on a stretch of State Street.

Police say Luis Timbila of New Haven was killed.

“For any family, especially someone 41 years old that had much of his life ahead of him, to all of a sudden be gone is just awful and unnecessary,” Elicker said.

Also on Sunday in Bristol, a man was struck and killed on Route 72.

And back on Friday in West Hartford, an 87-year-old woman died after being hit on Oakwood Avenue.

In both of those cases, the driver stopped.

“So this time of year, we see a huge spike in pedestrian fatalities because it gets darker so much earlier,” Eric Jackson, Connecticut Transportation Institute executive director, said.

Jackson said so far this year, 56 pedestrians have been killed in the state amid reckless driving on our roads.

“Right now, we're on track to have one of the worst years that we've had for pedestrian fatalities in the last 20 years,” Jackson said.

In New Haven, they’re adding speed humps, creating bump outs to shorten crosswalks, increased traffic enforcement and will be rolling out red light cameras.

In the past four years, traffic-related deaths have fallen nearly in half with 10 so far this year.

“So generally the numbers are going in the right direction because we have that more enforcement, we have more infrastructure in the city. But 10 lives lost is way too many. And we need to make sure that people are driving safely so we don't lose more members of our community,” Elicker said.

Amid aggressive and distracted driving, people are urged to be careful on the roads.

Pedestrians should check before crossing to make sure traffic is actually stopping.

“I'm always usually aware of what's going on. You know, I usually wait for the light to come on. I don't try to cross at the wrong time,” Jaydon Gardener, of Hartford, said.

As for Tuesday’s hit-and-run, police tell us they are hopeful the victim is recovering.

Anyone with information about both recent hit-and-runs in the city is asked to reach out to detectives.