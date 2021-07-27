Concerts Return to Multiple Connecticut Venues

Concerts are back in Connecticut, and while the schedules may not be as packed as previous summer seasons, venues across the state are welcoming a handful of new and returning artists to their stages. Check to see if your favorite band or singer is appearing this summer and early fall. Please check with each venue on its COVID-19 policies and mask-wearing guidelines.

Friday, July 28

REO Speedwagon & Styx at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

The Happy Together Tour at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Blackberry Smoke at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 5

Limp Bizkit Presents The Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Weezer at the Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Lil Durk & Coi Leray at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Jackson Browne at the Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Harry Connick, Jr. and his Band at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7 p.m.

The Doobie Brothers at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Friday August 20

Train at the Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Kings of Leon at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

Lindsey Stirling at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 20

Korn & Staind at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Brother Osborne: We’re Not For Everyone Tour at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Temptations & The Four Tops at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Thomas Rhett at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

Kiss at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24

311- Live From The Ride Tour at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 26

Little Big Town at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Greta Van Fleet at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Alanis Morissette at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Greta Van Fleet at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

The Beach Boys at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 3

Lil Baby & Lil Drunk at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 5

Dead & Company at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Kesha at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Rock The Lounge: A Tribute to The Beatles’ White Album at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 15

Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

Fabolous Summer Time SO3 Tour at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Alice Cooper at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Jack Harlow at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tony Bennett at the Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

AJR at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

PRIMUS - A Tribute to Kings at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

The Jonas Brothers at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

3 Doors Down at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 8

Florida Georgia Line at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Knottfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever333 & Code Orange at Xfinity Theatre, Hartford. Show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Moneybagg Yo at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford. Show starts at 7 p.m.