Congregation gets new home following New London church collapse

The congregation that owned a New London church that collapsed earlier this year is getting a new home up the street.

“It’s open and being used now and will continue to be used into the future,” James Levesque, founding pastor of Engaging Heaven Ministries, said of their new location.

They are closing the sale on the Second Congregational Church in New London in the coming days, meaning after roughly 8 months they have a new home.

“We are very very excited about it. Our people are excited,” said Levesque.

Engaging Heaven Church was housed inside the First Congregational Church when it collapsed in January.. No one was seriously hurt when it collapsed.

“Obviously it was shocking, devastating, traumatic, we loved that place,” Levesque said.

The purchase price is only $1, according to Levesque. He said the current owner bought the church for $1 years ago, and according to Levesque, he wanted to pay it forward to Levesque’s congregation.

But on State Street, the rubble still remains on the site of the First Congregational Church.

“They should be moving forward any day now,” said Mayor Michael Passero.

The annex to the old church, a newer structure, will come down first, according to the mayor. It is currently still standing but is condemned. Once that site is clear, a new apartment and business building will stand in its place.

“More people on the streets, in our restaurant, that’s a real plus -- certainly at the loss of a historic structure,” said Mayor Passero.

The site was sold to Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities Inc. or ECHO. They are now responsible for paying the city back the $250,000 for initial costs the city fronted for cleanup.

“The city will be reimbursed, but it will be in the process of financing the construction of the new apartment building,” the mayor said.

Engaging Heaven Ministries, now out from under the site of the collapsed church, is focused on the future. They have a newfound emphasis on protecting their new home.

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure it's sound and working great and all the maintenance is done on it,” said Levesque.

According to ECHO, they plan to begin demolition on the annex of the old Church Sept. 30, and hope to have the site cleared by the first of November.

Engaging Heaven Church hopes to have their first service in their new location October 13.