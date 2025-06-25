Congress looks to block states from regulating artificial intelligence

As lawmakers figure out how to get approval for regulations on artificial intelligence, Congress is looking to step in and stop the effort.

The Congressional budget vote would impose a 10-year moratorium on state laws on AI.

The provision is in the bill that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives and is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

It also comes after an expansive bill regulating AI in Connecticut stalled in the legislature for the second straight year.

“You have the right know if AI is being used to make important decision about your life,” Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), one of the architects of the bill, said.

The state budget did include regulations on so-called deep fake pornography and funding for an online AI academy that launched in January.

Maroney could not get the needed support for other provisions, including transparency and anti-discrimination laws.

The biggest hurdle continues to be Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) who is worried Connecticut could scare away software investors to friendlier states.

“I thought it was insane to have 50 states all doing their own thing,” Lamont said. “I thought that was going to be a confusing mess.”

The bill included transparency and anti-discrimination rules for various AI uses, including setting apartment rents and screening job applications.

Lamont said the federal government should regulate AI.

It’s a concern Republicans shared, although they see room for state-level regulations. Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said that includes how the state uses AI.

Lamont, Candelora and Maroney all agreed on one thing: their frustration that Congress would propose a moratorium without also offering nationwide rules.

“I do think in terms of some common sense guidelines and guardrails to protect our kids, let’s see the feds step up,” Lamont said.

Candelora expressed frustration that federal lawmakers from both parties are, in his view, working for special interests.

“They’re all sort of in the pockets of big money,” he said. “I think AI probably represents that, whether it’s pharmaceutical companies, etc. You pick.”

Maroney warned the moratorium, as written, would take away the ability for states to regulate self-driving cars, data privacy and chat bots.

“I think the way it’s crafted, unfortunately, it’s got a lot of unintended consequences,” he said.