Congress

Congressman John Larson has ‘adverse reaction' to medication on House floor

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., leaves the Capitol after the final votes of the week on Feb. 28, 2019.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

Congressman John Larson appears to have had a medical episode while on the House floor Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson said Larson likely had an adverse reaction to new medication. He had tests administered by the House attending physician out of an abundance of caution.

Larson later participated in multiple meetings in his office, and he was engaged and alert, according to the spokesperson.

"The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and [is] in good spirits," his team said.

This article tagged under:

Congress
