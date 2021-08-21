Conn. Campgrounds Closing This Afternoon

All state campgrounds are set to close today at 4 p.m. in anticipation of Tropical Storm Henri.

According to DEEP, all campers must leave the campground during the closure period. RV equipment may remain in the campgrounds, but at the risk of the owner.

DEEP said refunds up to two nights will be issued for all campus with reservations for Saturday and/or Sunday nights.

The campgrounds are expected to be closed until at least 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

In addition, DEEP says it has removed state boat launches in preparation for the storm.