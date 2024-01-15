Conn. cities honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Residents across the state took time Monday to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including one of the longest running marches in the state in Dr. King’s honor in New Haven.

“This is her first time to where she is able to actually come out,” said Jasmine Wise, referencing her daughter Jamila, who was participating in her first walk.

Jasmine is the granddaughter of the founder of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, who puts on the annual Love March in Dr. King's honor.

Local state and city leaders joined in marching with community members including State Representative Rosa DeLauro, Mayor Justin Elicker and State Senator Gary Winfield.

Following the march, participants gathered back at the church, where they were addressed by local leaders about progress that has been made in the city and state regarding local economic development, housing and job creation. But all acknowledged there is still a lot of work to be done.

“You can’t tell a person they are free and not remove the structural and systemic barriers that places them in a place where they cannot truly be free,” Elicker said.

“It’s time for us to make sure the young people that are leading that march as fast as they can march. That we have given them something to carry ahead of us,” Winfield said.

Young people including young Jamila Wise, whose mother said while this might be her first march, it will not be her last.

“It’s good to get the kids involved, never know one of them might do it next,” Wise said.

In Hartford, more state leaders also marked the holiday with the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission at an annual award ceremony for locals carrying on the message and legacy of Dr. King.

“Promoting nonviolence in our communities and helping people, especially our young folks get a solid foundation for the future,” said state Treasurer Erick Russell, who gave quick remarks at the event.

Joining him in remarks included the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and Hartford mayor.

“We must walk that walk together, into the promise land of our future, hand in hand,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said.

Among community members honored during the event, there was a familiar face. The subject of a former Connecticut in Color, Brianna Alers of Hamden, was honored with the “Youth Vanguard Non-Violence” award. The award was described as recognition for her work in advocating for non-violence.

Alers is a boxer, training at the Chick Rosnick boxing club in Stratford. She was highlighted in NBC Connecticut’s Connecticut in Color series in 2022 for her love of the sport and her drive to climb to the top of the sport.

But besides being a champion in the ring, she is also a champion of anti-bullying - visiting classrooms and youth programs to promote the message of non-violence.

“I am super grateful and appreciative, and I truly am honored,” Alers said accepting the award.

And while the work of people like Alers and other community members honored is vital, leaders also took time to acknowledge the work of Dr. King is not done.

