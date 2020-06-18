Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Total Cases Now At 45,440

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut declined by 10 to 176 currently in the hospital.

Yesterday, hospitalizations dropped below 200 for the first time since March with a decrease of 15 and reaching 186. Connecticut saw a peak number of hospitalizations of 1,972 on April 22.

81 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 45,440. 70 previously reported COVID-19 cases were removed from the total counts because of data errors.

The state saw another seven coronavirus-related deaths, making the death toll 4,226 statewide.

For the first time since March, there were no reported deaths in Fairfield County. This is the first time it's happened since March 29-30, when Fairfield County had 21 total deaths. There are now 1,352.

In the past week, 2.85% of PCR tests for COVID-19 came back positive. 30,484 tests for COVID-19 were performed and 870 test results were positive.

As Connecticut entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, the state's coronavirus metrics continued on a downward trend.