Conn. Delegation, Community Reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson Appointment

"I knew since 11 years old that I always wanted to become a lawyer," said Quinnipiac University student and Black Law Students Association Vice President Fontaine Chambers.

Advocacy is something Chambers said she's always been passionate about. She said seeing the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was a moment of pure joy and excitement.

"The mere existence of her being on the court speaks volumes that Black women, we are amazing, we're powerful, we're multifaceted," said Chambers.

In a historic bipartisan vote, the Senate voted 53-47 Thursday to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, the first Black woman to be confirmed to the court in American history.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jackson becomes the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

"This is one of those moments where we clicked the gear of history forward a notch, and it's never going back. This is a moment the country should be proud of," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

"What I hope Black women and particularly young girls will see in Justice Jackson is a role model and living proof that the American dream is anything you want it to be. And it is achievable by anyone," said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Retired judge Angela Robinson called Thursday's confirmation a powerful moment and highlighted Jackson's experiences, including as a public defender.

"What I think she's going to bring is a perspective that's very sorely lacking. I mean, most of the judges not only didn't represent individuals, but many of them were not even trial court judges," said Robinson.

"She's going to bring a lot of diversity. Not just diversity in ethnicity, but diversity within her background," said Chambers.

And Chambers said it's a chance to inspire younger generations and let them know they can do anything.

"I just want to encourage anyone pursuing law or interested in pursuing a field where they are a minority in those spaces, that you belong in those spaces. Your inner light is not too bright," said Chambers. "Just know that there are many people that are rooting you on, that see you, and that you are standing on the shoulders of giants."