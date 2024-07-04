Conn. families concerned about loved ones as Hurricane Beryl hits Carribean islands

Right now Hurricane Beryl is ferociously spinning through the Caribbean.

The powerful storm lashed Jamaica and there are so many in the Hartford area with loved ones who had to hunker down on the island.

Many are nervously trying to keep updated about what’s happening and praying for their family and friends in the storm’s path.

In Hartford on Wednesday, Isha Bell was busy running several restaurants – including the Lion’s Den Vegetarian – and she’s also worried about Hurricane Beryl’s impact on Jamaica.

“We want to make sure that our families are safe. And that's just our biggest concern right now,” said Bell.

On Wednesday, she talked with her mom.

“She was a bit antsy. One of the main things was just kind of battening down and making sure that everything is secured,” said Bell.

Donovan Bell also has loved ones there.

“We're concerned. And, you know, hopefully the storm pass and create less damage,” said Bell. “Everyone is fingers crossed.”

Already Beryl pounded Saint Vincent to the east in the Caribbean where at least seven people were killed.

While communication has been tough, Maggie Gardner was finally able to reach her sister there on Wednesday.

“She explained to me how terrifying it was. She has lived through hurricanes but nothing like this one. She literally saw how the galvanizer that they put in the houses there was flying off piece by piece or they were just wrapping up like little pieces of paper,” said Gardner.

With the rain still falling and hurricane season just getting underway, many here are pulling together to find ways to support those in need.

“Even though we are here, we are still West Indians. You know, can't forget where you come from,” said Gardner.

The West Indian community is estimated at more than 70,000 people in the Hartford area. That’s according to the West Indian Foundation.