Conn. Farmers Can Now Apply for Aid Due to Drought

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that businesses impacted by the ongoing drought in Connecticut can now apply for aid.

Farmers in New London, Windham, Hartford, Middlesex and Tolland counties can apply for the Economic Injury Disaster loan.

The U.S. secretary of agriculture recently issued a disaster declaration, which is aimed at helping farmers recover from damages and crop losses. Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to the drought that began in mid-August are eligible.

Farmers in some areas of Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island are also eligible for aid.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Businesses in the eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loans.

For more information on who's eligible and how much your business may qualify, click here.