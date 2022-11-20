Conn. Foodshare Close to Reaching Goal of Giving Out 50,000 Meals for Thanksgiving

From volunteer efforts to donations, people all over the state are stepping in so families have an enjoyable meal for the holiday.

Connecticut Foodshare plans to give away 50,000 meals for Thanksgiving. Despite rising prices, Connecticut residents are still lending a helping hand.

"We're doing very well. We're hoping to announce in the next 48 hours or so that we've hit our goal, but the only reason we've been able to do that is from the generosity of the people of Connecticut," said Jason Jacobowski, of Connecticut Foodshare.

What was once called "Turkey and 30" has changed to "Turkey and 40." The rising dollar donation request this year was due to inflation.

It's a problem that has impacted people's lives across the board, especially the way they shop.

"Everything is just so expensive now. Very," said Mary Bynum, of Meriden.

"I saw a turkey that was $77 in there. Seventy-seven dollars for a turkey. I said, it was going to stay in there," said Matthew McMillan, of Meriden.

Turkey is off the table this year for McMillan.

Despite the rising prices, residents of Connecticut showed their support. Throughout the month, Connecticut Foodshare asked people to donate a turkey for thanksgiving and $40 for year-round support.

One man from Cromwell had a check in one hand and a bird in the other.

"It's something I've always done. When I was employed, I worked at City Place United Healthcare and the Foodshare was always there to collect turkeys, and I'm glad I can come locally here now and continue that tradition," Gary Pember, of Cromwell said.

Connecticut Foodshare wrapped up its state-wide turkey drive on Sunday, but is still accepting donations online. By Wednesday afternoon, they hope to reach their goal of 50,000 meals, but the fundraiser is already making a meaningful difference.

"So last week, we already began distributing turkeys. So as turkeys are coming in, they're going out. You know, there's about 425,000 people in the State of Connecticut who are food insecure and we're here to serve them," Jacobowski added.

More information on Connecticut Foodshare's Turkey and 40 drive can be found here.