Conn. Foodshare Holds Annual Turkey Drive at Goodwin College in East Hartford

Connecticut Foodshare's annual Turkey Drive is being held at Goodwin University in East Hartford on Monday. Like years past, there is a tremendous need, especially with the holidays coming.

The organization hopes to collect 50,000 turkeys for people in need this holiday season.

According to Connecticut Foodshare, there is still a massive need with around 425,000 people who are considered food insecure in our state.

The organization said over the last several months, they have seen the need become grater at both their mobile sites and at their pantries, which creates a ripple effect.

The amount of food that the pantries are asking for has increased, the amount of people going to those pantries increased and the lines that are at the mobile sites have increased.

Although the organization admits its a challenging season, they said they couldn't be more thankful for the task at hand.

"This is probably the most difficult time of the year for us at Connecticut Foodshare. It's also the most rewarding time of the year. And that Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when we're able to close our doors, knowing that we just helped 50,000 families having a great holiday. It's the best feeling in the world," said CEO of Connecticut Foodshare Jason Jakubowski.

The need coupled with inflation is also impacting Connecticut Foodshare.

The event used to be called the Turkey and 30 campaign where the organization asked the community to donate a turkey to residents in need and $30 so the organization could continue to help people throughout the year. This year, the event is Turkey and 40, meaning they want people to bring a turkey and $40 because costs just keep going up.

"This is the time in which we we've decided to make that jump to the Turkey and 40 campaign. But you know, it's necessary with 425,000 people here in Connecticut that are food insecure. You know, we have to do this at this time of year. There's so many people out there, too, that if it weren't for us and for our 600+ pantries out there in the state of Connecticut, they wouldn't have a Thanksgiving meal," added Jakubowski.

Foodshare hopes to collect $5,000 in donations.

The drive runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday at Goodwin College. Another drive will be held at the Bank of America in Wallingford on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.