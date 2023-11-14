Conn. Foodshare hosts Turkey Tuesday amid increase in food insecurity

Do you remember those long lines at Rentschler Field during the pandemic where people waited for food?

While that food drive has ended, Connecticut Foodshare's president and CEO Jason Jakubowski says there are actually more families who need help and are food insecure in our state.

Connecticut Foodshare is hosting its annual Turkey Tuesday to raise awareness and collect turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Every year they set a goal. This year, based on the need, it's 50,000 turkeys. They will be collecting turkeys at their distribution warehouse in Wallingford on Tuesday morning and all over the state over the next week.

In their warehouse, they are constantly getting food in and out to the 500 pantries and partner programs throughout the state.

Jakubowski said the local pantries keep saying how much the need has increased and their lines are getting longer.

He said it's because of inflation and the end of the COVID-era benefits like the child tax credit, moratoriums on student loan payments and unemployment.

“Back in February, the pandemic era SNAP benefits went away. That was about $97 a month for the average Connecticut family on SNAP. That's money that hasn't been replaced yet. So now they have to figure out how to make ends meet. And with the cost of groceries going up, it makes it all the more all the more difficult," Jakubowski said.

You can drop off a turkey at the distribution warehouse in Wallingford on Tuesday for the Bank of America Turkey Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Over the next week, you will also see turkey drives outside of your local supermarket.

You can also donate a virtual turkey on Connecticut Foodshare's website.

If you are one of those families that needs help, you can reach out to your local food pantry or call 211 to get connected to services in your town.