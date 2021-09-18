Conn. Freedom Groups Rally at State Capitol

Thousands of people and several Connecticut freedom groups are rallying at the State Capitol in Hartford on Saturday.

Organizers for the rally entitled "The Connecticut Freedom Rally" said the groups in attendance include Unmask Our Kids, We the Patriots USA, CT Residents Against Medical Mandates, CTWorkers4Freedom, CT Parent's Choice and others.

The rally is to take a stand for parental rights and medical freedom, organizers added.

The groups are also rallying for no COVID-19 mandates and to end Governor Ned Lamont's emergency powers, according to the event flier on Connecticut Liberty Rally's website.

The rally goes until 3 p.m.