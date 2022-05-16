Conn. Gas and Diesel Prices Reach Record Highs

Gas and diesel prices in Connecticut have reached record highs on Monday.

The price of regular gas has gone up more than 20 cents in the last week, according to AAA. Right now, a gallon of regular gas in the state is costing $4.53 on average.

For mid-grade gas in Connecticut, a gallon costs $4.82 on average.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A gallon of premium gas costs $5.10 on average in Connecticut, an increase of 24 cents from last week.

Officials said diesel is running $6.40 a gallon in the state.

The national average for regular gas is $4.48 a gallon and the national average of diesel per gallon is $5.56. Prices are highest in New England and on the West Coast.

AAA suggests using resources such as Fuel Price Finder to help drivers save on fuel.

According to AAA, part of the reason gas prices are going up is because the price of crude oil continues to fluctuate, in part because of the war in Ukraine.