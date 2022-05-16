gas prices

Conn. Gas and Diesel Prices Reach Record Highs

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gas and diesel prices in Connecticut have reached record highs on Monday.

The price of regular gas has gone up more than 20 cents in the last week, according to AAA. Right now, a gallon of regular gas in the state is costing $4.53 on average.

For mid-grade gas in Connecticut, a gallon costs $4.82 on average.

CHART: See How Gas Prices Are Rising in New England
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A gallon of premium gas costs $5.10 on average in Connecticut, an increase of 24 cents from last week.

Officials said diesel is running $6.40 a gallon in the state.

The national average for regular gas is $4.48 a gallon and the national average of diesel per gallon is $5.56. Prices are highest in New England and on the West Coast.

Local

Wilton 21 mins ago

Catalytic Converters Stolen From Truck at Landscaping Business in Wilton: PD

baby formula shortage 2 hours ago

Conn. Lawmakers Push for Answers About Baby Formula Shortage

AAA suggests using resources such as Fuel Price Finder to help drivers save on fuel.

According to AAA, part of the reason gas prices are going up is because the price of crude oil continues to fluctuate, in part because of the war in Ukraine.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gas prices
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us