Conn. Gas Prices Jump More Than 5 Cents Since Yesterday, Set New Record

Gas prices in Connecticut have jumped more than five cents since yesterday and have set a new record.
The current average in the state for a gallon of regular gas is $4.65. Yesterday's average was $4.59 per gallon.
A gallon of mid-grade gas jumped five cents since yesterday while premium jumped seven cents, according to AAA. The average cost of a gallon of mid-grade gas in Connecticut is currently $4.93 a gallon and premium costs $5.21.
The cost of diesel went up slightly to $6.44 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday.
In the U.S., the average cost of a gallon of regular gas is $4.56, mid-grade is $4.91, premium is $5.20 and diesel is $5.57.