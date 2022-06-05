Conn. Gas Prices Reach New Record High

Gas prices in Connecticut have reached a new record high on Sunday.
The current average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.87, up four cents from Saturday.
A gallon of mid-grade gas in Connecticut costs $5.17 on average and the average price of a gallon of premium gas is $5.51, according to AAA.
Connecticut's prices are three cents more expensive than the current national average for regular gas, which is $4.84 a gallon.
A month ago, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut was $4.18 and a year ago, it was $3.08.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.