Conn. helps with rescues and recovery following Helene

People in Connecticut are helping so many recover from the devastation caused by Helene.

They’re doing everything from rescuing survivors to helping provide needed items for those who have lost so much.

Seeing the destruction in North Carolina hits close to home for Richard and Bethany Hurne.

“They're stuck dealing with losing homes, losing personal items, all that, possibly family. So it's pretty devastating,” Bethany Hurne said.

The owners of the Groton Bowling Center have strong ties to the hard-hit area. Now they’re launching a relief drive to fill an 18-wheeler.

“We knew we had to jump on it and we knew we only had a window of time before it's really going to start to go bad. So hopefully we can do as much as we can for them,” Bethany Hurne said.

They’re looking for donations like bottled water, non-perishable food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and much more.

“The common things that most people take for granted every day that you wake up and it's just there, you have it. They have absolutely nothing,” Richard Hurne said.

They’re going to collect donations at the Groton Bowling Center starting Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. until dusk.

You can find the full list of what they’re looking for on its Facebook page.

Also pitching to help those in North Carolina is a crew from the Connecticut National Guard.

Since leaving here on Friday, they’re flying a Chinook helicopter to help move people and supplies around the devastated region.

“The Connecticut National Guard air crew members have transported over 1,000 pounds of cargo from one place to another, as well as 49 people. Ten of those people were evacuated from Lees-McRae College. And they also helped to evacuate four dogs and one cat,” Major Michael Wilcoxson, of the Connecticut National Guard, said.

More than a million customers are still in the dark from Florida to Virginia, according to NBC News.

In Virginia, dozens of workers from Eversource have been scrambling to get the lights back on.

“We've seen a lot of areas that have been totally flooded out, with the electrical grid being a casualty of that as well,” Cayle Sargent, Eversource operations manager, said.