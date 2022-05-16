Conn. Lawmakers Push for Answers About Baby Formula Shortage

As parents continue feeling the effects of the nationwide baby formula shortage, some Connecticut lawmakers are calling for action.

Some parents are desperate. They have been dealing with this shortage for months now. Some have been running from store to store or constantly refresh websites only to find everything is sold out.

That's why the House Appropriations Committee, led by Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro, will hold a hearing on this growing problem.

DeLauro has been closely tracking the issue since several babies got sick and two died after consuming formula made by Abbott Nutrition. The company has since issued a recall.

Before baby formula was mass produced about 100 years ago, many babies suffered from malnutrition if their mothers were unable to breastfeed them, says Carla Cevasco, professor of American Studies at Rutgers University. Today, many moms rely on formula to ensure their baby's health — and may not be able to breastfeed, or their baby may have different nutritional needs that would be addressed with formula.

DeLauro plans to introduce an emergency supplemental appropriation to boost the domestic supply of baby formula. She's also preparing legislation that addresses the root causes of the problem to prevent it from happening again.

She, along with Senator Richard Blumenthal, are calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the recall and reports of price gouging and scams.

The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how parents can avoid scams when it comes to obtaining baby formula.

The Better Business Bureau and Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection said there are scammers trying to take advantage of the situation.

"Certainly any time you see typos or bad grammar. If you Google the business and you can't find any trace of it, you know, it comes up on Google Maps as an empty parking lot or a residential address, that's certainly a red flag," said Kaitlyn Krasselt, of the Department of Consumer Protection.

They also said to pay with a credit card if possible because it's easier to get your money back compared to paying with Venmo, a gift card or PayPal. It is also recommended to schedule a meetup in a public place like a police department.