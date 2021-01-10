Conn. Lt. Gov. Self-Isolating After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is self-isolating after a member of her staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
Contact tracing was underway, and all members Bysiewicz’s staff who had been in close contact with the unidentified staffer will self-isolate, said her chief of staff, Adam Joseph.
Bysiewicz tested negative Thursday and will work remotely while self-isolating, Joseph said.
This is the first known case of coronavirus within her office. The staffer who tested positive has not exhibited any symptoms and is at home in quarantine.
