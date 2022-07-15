Conn. Man Faces Child Exploitation, Threatening Charges: Officials

A Connecticut man is facing several charges for alleged child exploitation and threatening.

The Department of Justice said 51-year-old Gregory Butts, of Sprague, told a friend of two minors that went missing that he had sexual contact with them. Butts was also found in possession of explicit images of children.

According to court documents, family and friends of two minors posted information about them on social media and included a phone number asking the public to call with information.

Butts allegedly called the number and spoke to a friend of the missing minors, who recorded the conversation. He told the friend that he was with the minors and had sexual contact with them, according to court documents. Officials said he threatened to harm the kids if the conversation was recorded or if police were contacted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Court documents show that Butts also threatened the friend that answered the phone, saying that he'd return the minors if the friend had sex with him, officials said.

The kids ultimately returned home unharmed and officials say they weren't kidnapped.

Police said the call originated from Sprague and that Butts is a registered sex offender living in the area. He was on probation following a state conviction for illegal sexual contact with a minor, according to officials.

Officers seized Butts' electronic devices and found thousands of photos and videos of child pornography. Court documents allege that Butts engaged in sexually explicit conversations, made several threats and demanded sexual photos.

He faces several charges for possession of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, as well as making an interstate threat. The investigation remains ongoing.