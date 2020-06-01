Conn. Marshalls, Home Goods and T.J. Maxx Stores Are Now Open

After closing for months due to coronavirus, Marshalls, Home Goods and T.J. Maxx stores opened up around the state on Monday.

Long lines of customers could be seen standing outside some of the stores, waiting to get inside on Monday morning.

The stores appear to have opened at 10 a.m.

Based on the stores' websites, all three stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The opening of Marshalls, Home Goods and T.J. Maxx comes the same day as casinos in Connecticut, hair salons and barber shops also reopen.