Connecticut National Guard

Conn. National Guard to Provide Security Help in CT in Coming Days

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Connecticut National Guard will be providing "security support" in Connecticut to help protect critical infrastructure, the Guard announced Thursday.

The Guard said its work will be done in support of the Connecticut State Police, Capitol Police and local law enforcement.

No further details on number of troops or locations were provided for security reasons.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont Provides Update on State's COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Governor to Expand Phase 1b of COVID-19 Vaccine Plan to CT Residents 65 and Over

"The Connecticut National Guard is committed to the protection of life, property, and the Constitutional right to peaceful protest," the Guard said in a statement.

The support of the Guard was requested in the wake of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and an advisory issued by the FBI warning states of possible protests at capitols across the country.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut National GuardCapitol Riotconnecticut state capitol
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us