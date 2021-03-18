Conn. Reaches New Gaming Agreement With Tribal Partners on Sports Wagering, Online Betting

The state of Connecticut has reached a new deal with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Mohegan Tribe to allow for sports wagering and online betting, the governor's office announced early Thursday.

Earlier in March, the state announced a deal with the Mohegan Tribe, but at the time, said it was still negotiating for a new agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The new deal includes an 18% tax rate on new online gaming for the first five years followed by a 20% tax rate for the next five years, along with a 13.75% tax rate on sports wagering, according to the governor's office.

A release from the governor's office said the deal with "generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for the state."

Leaders of both tribes applauded the deal.

“We’re proud of this landmark agreement with the State of Connecticut that cements a historic moment for our Tribal Nation,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement. “This agreement bolsters the state’s economic development and growth, and allows us to develop a stable economic foundation for the future of our tribal community.”

“This will allow Connecticut to generate tax revenues from sports and online gaming that are competitive with other states, to the benefit of both state and local municipal budgets, as well as our tribe’s members," said in a statement. "We look forward to continued work with the General Assembly on this topic, especially the many dedicated legislators who have partnered with and supported Connecticut’s tribes throughout this process.”

As part of the deal, both tribes agreed to stop development of an East Windsor casino.