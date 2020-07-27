Conn. Residents Receive Unsolicited Packages of Seeds: Officials

Officials are asking anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds not to plant them and to report it to state plant regulatory officials right away.

This comes after several Conn. residents have received seeds that appear to be from China.

The type of seeds are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species, officials said. Invasive plant species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy plants and insects and severely damage crops, according to officials.

The CT Department of Agriculture and the CT Agricultural Experiment Station said the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People in other states across the U.S. have also received the packages of seeds over the last several days, officials said.

The DOA and CAES said taking steps to prevent the introduction of invasive plant species is the most effective method in reducing the risk of infestation and the cost of controlling those infestations.

Officials are asking anyone who receives an unsolicited bag of seeds to immediately contact their state plant regulatory officials, Dr. Kirby Stafford at 203-974-8485 or kirby.stafford@ct.gov or Dr. Victoria Smith at 203-974-8474 or victoria.smith@ct.gov.

Anyone with seeds is asked to hold onto them and the packaging until given further instructions.