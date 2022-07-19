Conn. Residents Search for Ways to Beat the Heat With Approaching Heat Wave

For the next several days, families will be searching for ways to beat the heat. Cities and towns across the state have cooling centers, pools and splash pads available to help people stay cool, and they’re reminding everyone to keep hydrated.

“I came here to go in the pool and get refreshed because it’s a hot day,” said nine-year-old Lauren Lucia.

Dozens of people joined Lauren and her mom, April, at the Vernon community pool.

“We’ll probably be here all week long trying to take advantage of the extra hours to stay cool,” April said.

With temperatures rising, Vernon extended its pool hours through Sunday. Swimmers can jump in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The heat wave is here this week. The mayor recognized it was coming, so we acted upon it, got some staff to work some extra hours,” said Vernon Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Amy Watt.

Watt expects a busy week and weekend as many families find relief in the water. Across the state, cities and towns are making sure there are plenty of ways for people to stay cool.

Those who work outdoors faces an especially challenging day as we enter what could be the summer's first have wave.

In Hartford, cooling centers are open through Sunday, and the fire department is handing out water to residents throughout the city.

In Middletown, they’ll also have cooling centers available, and they’ll open fire hydrant sprinklers at several locations this weekend.

New Haven is opening its cooling centers, as well, and the city’s splash pads will be open until 8 p.m.

Families say they’re ready for the scorching week by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and going inside when needed. The Lucia's say they’re looking forward to a lot more days in the pool.

“I just play in the water. Usually I see if I can make a friend,” Lauren said.

Daily admission for the Vernon community pool is $3 for ages 12 and under and $5 for ages 13 and over. For more information, you can head here.

To locate a cooling center near you, go to your town or city’s website or call 211.

