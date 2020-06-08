Conn. River Ferries to Resume Service on June 20

The CT Department of Transportation announced that the two ferries that provide service across the Connecticut River will resume operations on June 20.

One of the ferries travels between Rocky Hill and Glastonbury and the other travels between Chester and Hadlyme.

The ferries were supposed to start operations on April 1 but that date was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CT DOT.

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry will operate between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry will operate between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are pleased to get this popular service up and running again, and I appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during challenging times,” said CT DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “We are taking all precautions, requiring masks and social distancing for passengers and our crews alike. The ferries will be sanitized on a daily basis.”

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is the oldest continuously operated ferry service in the country, having started service in 1655, according to the CT DOT.