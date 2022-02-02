Conn.'s Official Groundhog to Make Prediction for Groundhog Day

Happy Groundhog Day! Will we have an early spring or will we have six more weeks of winter? Connecticut's official state groundhog Chuckles will make his prediction on Wednesday morning.

If Chuckles sees his shadow, we'll have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, an early spring is on the way.

The prediction will be made at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester and is expected to start around 6:30 a.m. You can watch the event live in this article when it begins.

Due to COVID-19, the number of people who can gather at the museum for the event will be limited, masks will be required and social distancing will take place. The event is sold out.

Last year, Phoebe the Hedgehog stood in for Connecticut's state groundhog and predicted six more weeks of winter.