Conn. State Parks Need 60 More Lifeguards for Summer Season

There are dozens of openings listed on the state's Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

By Siobhan McGirl

In a challenging hiring market, the state leaders are making their summertime hiring pitch. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), Connecticut's state parks need 60 additional lifeguards for the summer season.

"We have a lot of opportunities. Most of those opportunities are in the southwest and western parts of the state," said DEEP Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble. "In all honestly, it is challenging and we are seeing lower applicants than we did last year and we want to make sure we have people at our parks to keep people safe this summer."

The department's website lists openings at Indian Wells State Park, Sherwood Island State Park, Squantz Pond State Park, Hammonasset Beach State Park, Silver Sands State Park, Rocky Neck State Park, Burr Pond State Park and Black Rock State Park.

"If you're a strong swimmer and you want to work outside at our open water beaches, this is going to be the perfect job for you," said Sarah Battistini, who leads the lifeguard program for the state parks.

DEEP's state park lifeguard program is looking to fill positions at eight different locations across the state.

The state is hoping to attract young people for the jobs, including students who have the summer off. Starting pay is $16/hour and DEEP will pay for training.

"The opportunity to be a lifeguard isn't just a fun job. It is also a job that helps people get outside and enjoy the great outdoors," Trumble said.

