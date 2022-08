A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night.

Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to evaluate an occupant of the passenger vehicle for possible injuries. The trooper was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.