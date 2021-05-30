Conn. State Police Car Vandalized in New Hartford

Connecticut State Police is asking for the public's help identifying the person or people responsible for vandalizing a cruiser in New Hartford on Sunday morning.

According to investigators, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., one of the police cruisers was found damaged at the New Hartford Resident Troopers Office located behind the New Hartford Town Hall.

Authorities said the damage to the vehicle was caused by a boulder being thrown through the windshield, into the driver's side door and across the hood of the vehicle. The damage is considered extensive, police added.

Anyone that may have witnessed the damage or the person or people who caused it is asked to contact the New Hartford Resident Troopers Office at (860) 379-8621. All information will remain confidential.