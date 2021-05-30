New Hartford

Conn. State Police Car Vandalized in New Hartford

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police is asking for the public's help identifying the person or people responsible for vandalizing a cruiser in New Hartford on Sunday morning.

According to investigators, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., one of the police cruisers was found damaged at the New Hartford Resident Troopers Office located behind the New Hartford Town Hall.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said the damage to the vehicle was caused by a boulder being thrown through the windshield, into the driver's side door and across the hood of the vehicle. The damage is considered extensive, police added.

Local

Orange 5 hours ago

Memorial Day Ceremony in Orange Held Indoors After Rain Cancels Parade

Hartford 7 hours ago

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

Anyone that may have witnessed the damage or the person or people who caused it is asked to contact the New Hartford Resident Troopers Office at (860) 379-8621. All information will remain confidential.

This article tagged under:

New HartfordConnecticut State Policepolice car vandalized
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us