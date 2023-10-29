Conn. State Police cruiser struck by vehicle traveling the wrong way in Cromwell

A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck by a vehicle going the wrong way on a highway in Cromwell early Sunday morning.

A trooper on I-91 North saw a vehicle traveling in the grassy median of the highway shortly before 5 a.m.

At that point, state police said the vehicle attempted to exit I-91 North by crossing the grassy median to the Route 9 North on-ramp to I-91 North. According to state police, the vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Investigators said the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle to prevent it from traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 9. The trooper's cruiser was then struck by the vehicle and became disabled. It's unclear exactly where the crash happened.

After the collision, state police said the vehicle did not stop and continued the traveling the wrong way on Route 9 North. Authorities did not say if state police were able to stop the vehicle farther down the highway.

Minor injuries were reported.