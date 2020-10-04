Conn. State Police Trooper Suspended After Getting Arrested in Southington: CSP

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended after authorities said he got arrested in Southington on Saturday night.

State police said Trooper First Class Christopher Russell was arrested by Southington Police Department shortly before 10:30 p.m. Russell is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor.

Authorities did not release details about Russell's arrest.

A State Police supervisor has seized Russell's department firearms, badge, identification and police cruiser, state police said. Russell's police powers have been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway, authorities added.

Troopers said Russell has been employed by Connecticut State Police since 2008.