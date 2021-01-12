Conn. Superintendents Group Releases Recommendations to Close Achievement Gap

The Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents has released its recommendations to transform public schools in the state to address achievement gaps.

The "Blueprint to Transform Connecticut's Public Schools" is a 15-year plan that addresses disparities in funding, educational access, curriculum, second-language and digital learning, special education, and assessment methods, among other topics, officials said.

There are 30 recommendations that the organization said it believes are critical to the state's public education over the next 15 years and beyond.

Included in the recommendations are topics that include:

Overall state support for public education

ECS predictability

ECS improvements

Special education

School construction

Adult education

English language learning

Early childhood

Transportation

Attacking structural racism and discrimination

Improving virtual learning

Student assessment

State leadership in curriculum and instruction

Student well being

Disengaged and disenfranchised youth

Teacher certification, development and evaluation

Federal funds

Municipal/non-education grants

Debt and obligations

Teacher retirement system

State grant eliminations

Minimum expenditure requirements (MER)

Regional efficiencies

Mandate waivers

School district improvement grant

Governance

Public school choice

Measuring success

Student and staff health and safety

More research needed

For more specific details on the recommendations, click here.

https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20448707-capssblueprinttotransformconnecticutspublicschoolsr

The recommendations have an annual cost of approximately $78 million in additional state funding beyond what is already planned, according to President of CAPSS Paul Freeman.

“This represents only a 2.5 percent increase over CSDE’s current $3 billion general fund budget over five years. CAPSS believes this plan is both reasonable and responsible in light of the educational needs in our state,” Freeman said.

More information on the Blueprint can be found here.