Afghan Refugees

Conn. to Welcome Over 300 Afghan Refugees

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that as many as 310 Afghan refugees will soon call Connecticut home in the coming months.

"These evacuees are our allies and have supported our country for years, and it is our turn to return the favor," said Lamont. "Connecticut has a legacy of being there for those in need, and we are proud to answer the call.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration started notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees were slated to be resettled in their states.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security ensured that the refugees will be vetted, in addition to having all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19, added officials.

Local

COVID-19 in pregnant women 7 hours ago

Doctors Debunk Myths About Covid-19 Vaccine Impacts On Pregnancy

Glastonbury 8 hours ago

Calls for Change Amid Youth Crime Concerns

Senator Richard Blumenthal and resettlement workers anticipate that refugees will begin arriving in large numbers in communities across the U.S., perhaps as early as next week.

Lamont said he has directed the Connecticut Department of Social Services to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to support to these men, women and children with food, shelter, education and job training.

"It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state," said Lamont.

The State of Connecticut has also joined a bipartisan organization committed to helping Afghan refugees resettle called Welcome.US.

This article tagged under:

Afghan Refugees
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us