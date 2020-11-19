Conn. Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.1% in October

Connecticut's unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in October from 7.8% in September, but the state's economists estimate the real unemployment rate to be closer to 11%, according to the state Department of Labor.

The state's three-month unemployment average has now fallen below an important milestone, 8%, the federal threshold to receive an additional seven weeks of benefits for unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims, according to DOL.

“A falling unemployment rate is generally good economic news, however, like all things in 2020, this situation is far more complex," said DOL commissioner Kurt Westby. "The federal unemployment figures are artificially low—in this case they also have an outsized impact on claimants who need those extra benefit weeks that are available during periods of high unemployment. We expect the U.S. Department of Labor to notify us shortly that the High Extended Benefits period has ended. In turn, over the next few weeks we will notify the claimants who will begin to lose benefits.”

DOL said some customers could lose benefits beginning December 12.

The sectors seeing the most job gains in October were trade, transportation, utilities, hospitality and leisure.