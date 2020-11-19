unemployment

Conn. Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.1% in October

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in October from 7.8% in September, but the state's economists estimate the real unemployment rate to be closer to 11%, according to the state Department of Labor.

The state's three-month unemployment average has now fallen below an important milestone, 8%, the federal threshold to receive an additional seven weeks of benefits for unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims, according to DOL.

“A falling unemployment rate is generally good economic news, however, like all things in 2020, this situation is far more complex," said DOL commissioner Kurt Westby. "The federal unemployment figures are artificially low—in this case they also have an outsized impact on claimants who need those extra benefit weeks that are available during periods of high unemployment. We expect the U.S. Department of Labor to notify us shortly that the High Extended Benefits period has ended. In turn, over the next few weeks we will notify the claimants who will begin to lose benefits.”

Local

1 hour ago

CT Tree Farms Get Ready for Customers Decorating for Christmas

uconn basketball 2 hours ago

Young UConn Team Expects to Compete for 12th National Title

DOL said some customers could lose benefits beginning December 12.

The sectors seeing the most job gains in October were trade, transportation, utilities, hospitality and leisure.

This article tagged under:

unemployment
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us