Conn. Woman Arrested in Connection to Atlanta ‘Cop City' Incident

A woman from Connecticut is suspected of being part of a group of people who attacked a police training center in Atlanta over the weekend has been arrested.

Twenty-three people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. One of the people who was arrested is 24-year-old Connecticut resident Emma Bogush, according to police.

Police said it began when a group of people who were attending a music festival not far from the new public safety center "Cop City" left the event and moved toward the new site.

According to police, the group entered the construction area and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks.

In a video released by police, investigators said rioters can be seen throwing fireworks at officers and setting construction vehicles and a trailer on fire.

"Actions such as this will not be tolerated. When you attack law enforcement officers, when you damage equipment, you are breaking the law. And this was a very violent attack that occurred this evening. Very violent attack. This wasn't about a public safety training center, this was about anarchy and this was about the attempt to destabalize," said Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum

Protesters said officials used excessive force to arrest some who were not involved.

At the center of it all is an 85-acre public safety training facility under construction outside of Atlanta.

Officials said it will help community policing, but environmental activists and anti-police protesters said it will do the opposite.

"Ninety acres of the forest are going to be destroyed right away to build 'Cop City' so we see this as a further militarization of the police that's going to be used against the community and move against movements that want to stop police violence," said Community Movement Builders Executive Director Kamau Franklin.

This is the latest flashpoint in a fight that's stretched for over a year.

In January, a protester was killed and a Georgia State Patrol Trooper was injured. Demonstrators said the protests have just begun.