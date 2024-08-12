Connecticut allergy community looks forward to newly FDA approved nasal spray

People with serious allergies now have an easier way to be helped if they begin to experience anaphylaxis.



The FDA just approved “Neffy.” It's a nasal spray that has the same medication as an Epi-Pen or an Auvi-Q, but there are no needles.



"It's difficult to find places to trust. We have found some places, but otherwise we do a lot of home cooking,” said Christine Kelly, of Trumbull.



Kelly’s son Sam has food allergies. The mother-son duo say they're always prepared with Sam’s Auvi-Q on hand. But - it's bulky and needs a bag to be carried in, so they’re excited about Neffy.

"I honestly think it’s great, it's small and can probably fit in my pocket,” said Sam.



“We're hoping it takes that fear out. As well as fear for those that have to use it,” said Tracy Palmer, of Fairfield. Palmer’s daughter has food allergies.



She says one reason her family is interested in Neffy is because it doesn't have a needle, making treatment less scary and easier for others to use during an already scary moment.



“It's good to have options,” said Palmer.



"Up to 60 percent of patients who come to the emergency room and anaphylaxis, don't even get the epi injection, just because of the fear and anxiety,” said Dr. Gary Soffer, an allergist at Yale Medicine.



Soffer says this new option is a big step in making allergy management more accessible.



Unlike other products that have been notorious for a wide range of costs, Neffy shouldn't cost more than $25 out of pocket with insurance or $200 without commercial insurance.



“I think we tend to overlook how much of an impact this has on people's lives because it is so common, because so many people have it,” said Soffer. “Having a tool like Neffy is going to make a huge, huge change for families."

Soffer says people with allergies might be familiar with keeping their Epi-Pens and Auvi-Qs at a stable temperature. He says he expects a similar need for Neffy because the medication itself is sensitive to temperature.

He also says Neffy should be able to reach the nasal cavity even if there is blockage in a patient’s nose, like during an allergic reaction. He emphasizes that Neffy is only for people who are above 66 pounds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Neffy says distribution will begin in eight weeks if you are prescribed it, and then you can get it from your local pharmacy from there.