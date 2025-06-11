Connecticut among states that spend least amount of income on fast food

The website WalletHub has released its report on the States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Fast Food to shed light on where these purchases put the biggest strain on Americans’ wallets. Connecticut is among the states that spend the least.

To figure out which states spend the most and least, they compared the average prices of burgers, pizza and fried chicken sandwiches in each of 50 states, then compared them to the median household income.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“With fast food prices rising by an average of 47% over the past decade, it’s fair for consumers to wonder whether the convenience of having food in minutes is really even worth it anymore. Where you live can have a big impact on how much you shell out for fast food, too; it costs around 1.6 times more in the most expensive states than the cheapest states, relative to the median income,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

Connecticut ranked 48 on a scale where one is the most and 50 is the least.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Highest percentage of income spent

Mississippi (0.4740%) New Mexico (0.4682%) Kentucky (0.4585%) Arkansas (0.4533%) West Virginia (0.4412%) Louisiana (0.4384%) Alabama (0.4316%) Montana (0.4297%) Oklahoma (0.4226%) Vermont (0.4209%)

Lowest percentage of income spent

41. Washington (0.3279%)

42. Colorado (0.3197%)

43. Virginia (0.3144%)

44. Maryland (0.3121%)

45. Minnesota (0.3098%)

46. New Hampshire (0.3028%)

47. Utah (0.3024%)

48. Connecticut (0.2997%)

49. New Jersey (0.2948%)

50. Massachusetts (0.2896%)

WalletHub offered advice for help people avoid overspending on fast food.

“Fast food isn’t always the cheap, easy option it used to be. If you're looking to cut back, one of the best things you can do is plan your meals ahead or cook at home when you can. The truth is grabbing fast food now and then is something we can’t always avoid. Setting a monthly budget for eating out can help you stay on track,” Douglas Mikutel, Ph.D, a professor at St. Johns River State College, said in a statement.

“Using restaurant apps may allow you access to deals, discounts and rewards. Ordering ahead through the apps can also help you skip impulse buys at the counter. Sticking to value meals, smaller portions, and skipping extras like drinks or desserts can help. Try treating fast food as an occasional indulgence rather than a go-to option. And finally, keep an eye on how much you're spending. It’s easier to make smarter choices when you know where you are spending your money,” Mikutel added.

Tips for saving money on fast food

Tips from WalletHub

Use coupons. The easiest way to get coupons is by installing the fast food chain’s app, but you may also be able to find other coupons online or in the mail.

Budget wisely. When you create your budget, consider adding fast food last with your “wants.” Cutting out other luxuries and growing your savings can also make eating out more often possible.

Don’t get delivery. Getting food delivered will make your food cost far more than it would if you picked it up yourself, between regular delivery costs, convenience fees and tips.

Eat out less often. Cooking for yourself may be a little more time consuming, but it’ll probably be a lot cheaper too.

Join rewards programs. Some fast food chains have rewards programs that will give you free food when you’ve spent a certain amount of money or made a certain number of orders.

Don’t go crazy with your orders. Adding extra toppings, sides or desserts, or getting the largest sizes of everything, can make your meal get really expensive quickly. Since fast food meals are usually high-calorie to begin with, avoiding too many extras is also good for your health.

Find the full report here.