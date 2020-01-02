Connecticut Among the Most Moved from States Last Year: Survey

Connecticut is one of the top five states that people moved from instead of to in 2019, according to United Van Lines.

The company tracks migration patterns on a state-by-state basis and said that Connecticut ranked fourth in the list of most “moved from” states in 2019. This is based on the company's data.

United Van Lines said 63 percent of their Connecticut moves were outbound while 37 percent were inbound.

The study found nearly 59 percent of moves to Connecticut were for a job, while 37 percent of outbound moves were for a job. Around 35 percent of the outbound moves were due to retirement and several moves, both into and out of the state, were for family.

The company said the Northeast region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in. The survey also revealed that more Baby Boomers moved than any other age group last year, according to the company.

STATES PEOPLE ARE MOVING TO

The top inbound states (with 250 moves or more) of 2019 were:

Idaho Oregon Arizona South Carolina Washington District of Columbia Florida South Dakota North Carolina New Mexico

STATES PEOPLE ARE MOVING FROM

New Jersey

Illinois

New York

Connecticut

Kansas

Ohio

California

Michigan

North Dakota

Iowa

CENSUS DATA

According to U.S. Census figures, the population of Connecticut was 3,574,097 in 2010 and the estimated population in 2019 was 3,565,287.

"BALANCED" STATES

Several states saw nearly the same number of residents moving inbound as outbound. Maine and Oklahoma are among these “balanced states,” according to United Van Lines.