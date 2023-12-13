Connecticut animal shelters ask for $13 donations in celebration of Taylor Swift's birthday

Today is Taylor Swift’s birthday and some animal shelters across the state are calling on fans to celebrate and help shelters in the process by taking part in the #TaylorSwiftChallenge.

The shelters are asking people to donate $13 – or more if you’d like -- in honor of Swift’s Dec. 13 birthday.

Paws Cat Shelter in Woodstock is one of the local shelters taking part.

“Whether you are a Swiftie or not, we all agree that she is an animal lover. Featured with her on the cover is her rescue cat Benjamin Buttons and she has donated to many shelters across the country. Come join us as Paws, and many other rescues across the country, celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday on December 13. We are asking fans and animal advocates to donate $13 in celebration of her birthday- December 13 (and yes you can donate more if you want). It has been a tough year for Paws and many local rescues in our state,” the shelter posted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society reenacted Taylor Swift’s Time magazine cover featuring the superstar and her cat, Benjamin Button.

They are also asking people to consider donating $13 in Swift’s honor.