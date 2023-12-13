Taylor Swift

Connecticut animal shelters ask for $13 donations in celebration of Taylor Swift's birthday

Taylor Swift
Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Today is Taylor Swift’s birthday and some animal shelters across the state are calling on fans to celebrate and help shelters in the process by taking part in the #TaylorSwiftChallenge.

The shelters are asking people to donate $13 – or more if you’d like -- in honor of Swift’s Dec. 13 birthday.

Paws Cat Shelter in Woodstock is one of the local shelters taking part.

“Whether you are a Swiftie or not, we all agree that she is an animal lover. Featured with her on the cover is her rescue cat Benjamin Buttons and she has donated to many shelters across the country. Come join us as Paws, and many other rescues across the country, celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday on December 13. We are asking fans and animal advocates to donate $13 in celebration of her birthday- December 13 (and yes you can donate more if you want). It has been a tough year for Paws and many local rescues in our state,” the shelter posted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society reenacted Taylor Swift’s Time magazine cover featuring the superstar and her cat, Benjamin Button.

They are also asking people to consider donating $13 in Swift’s honor.

Taylor Swift 17 hours ago

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Tennessee

Taylor Swift Dec 11

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce's cheek in new heartwarming PDA

Taylor Swift Dec 6

Time's Person of the Year 2023 is Taylor Swift. As she puts it: ‘Are you not entertained?'

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us