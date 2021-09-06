Connecticut Travelers Offer Mixed Reviews of Soon-to-Be Released Technology

We use our phones for just about everything and soon, Apple users in Connecticut will just have to open their virtual wallet to make it through TSA a bit easier.

But not all travelers are ready to embrace it.

"I feel like a physical copy is safer even though you can lose it," Juliet Rodriguez of Hartford said.

Others are anxious to see it deployed.

"I think it’s a great idea. I’ve been waiting for it to happen for a long time. I really hope it does happen with every state," Fire Vai of California said.

Connecticut is one of eight states to team up with Apple Wallet to allow residents to upload their drivers license or ID to their phones.

Here’s how it will work: tap the + button at the top of the screen in your wallet on your iPhone to begin adding the license or ID. You will be asked to use your iPhone to scan your driver’s license and take a selfie for verification. Once you have been verified, your ID or driver’s license will be added to your wallet.

"We’re getting close to a future where you basically only have to carry one thing around with you - your phone," Josh Geballe, commissioner of administrative services, said.

Apple just announced that Connecticut is one of eight states that will roll out a service that lets you add your license or state ID to your Apple wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch. Technology expert Lon Seidman sat down with NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran to discuss the security implications and how this would all work.

“Innovation happens fast and we’re excited here in Connecticut to be picking up the pace in terms of how we deliver government services using new technology,” he said.

Technology expert Lon Seidman said there’s a lot to like and not like about the new technology, which is about a year away.

“What’s nice about this is when you walk up to the TSA counter, your phone will basically pass that information digitally to a reader that’s on the TSA person's desk,” Seidman said.

“It will do that through face ID, how you unlock the phone, and I think that’s an important step that needs to be taken to prevent identity thefts,” he said.

Seidman said “It’s good for security if you trust Apple. And I think there’s a lot of reasons to trust what Apple does.”

He believes there’s also a downside.

“You’re taking a function of government and turning it over to a private company,” Seidman said.

Geballe said they’re taking steps to protect constituents who choose to use it.

“There’s very strict security around all of this,” Geballe said. Some travelers approved.

“It would make it more convenient. It would make it faster which is going to be more helpful,” Jason Ortiz of Hartford said.