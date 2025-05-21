Connecticut Attorney General takes action against bootleg weight loss drugs

Injectable weight loss drugs have become increasingly popular, but with demand for legit brands so high, more and more people are risking bootleg versions.

“I think the company specifically markets them to make them seem very effective and safe,” said Dr. Alissa Chen of the Yale School of Medicine.

Now, there is a warning regarding those medications.

“Unfortunately, today there is pervasive use of unsafe, untested products that are marketed directly to consumers,” Attorney General William Tong said.

On Wednesday, Attorney General William Tong announced a lawsuit naming Triggered Brand, a Florida based company, for allegedly violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Tong claims the online company marketed a research-grade GLP-1 drug as safe for sale to Connecticut consumers.

“If somebody said to you, you are going to take a serious medication and the way you do it is buy it offline from whoever, they send you some powder and you inject it yourself, you would say they are nuts and totally unsafe practice,” Tong added.

For each violation, Tong said the company could face a $5,000 fine. His office is also launching an investigation into Made in China, an international trade platform, for allegedly misleading consumers. In addition, Tong said clinics and med spas in Connecticut must stop sales of bootleg medications.

“There was a mechanism, where there was a shortage of GLP-1 or shortage of these medications because of those shortages they were able to sell these products through compounding pharmacies that is no longer the case,” Tong said.

Dr. Chen said if you are thinking of taking a weight loss drug, it’s best to check in with your provider.

“If my patient came to me and showed me a website, I would love that because then I would tell them yes this is legitimate, no its not,” Dr. Chen said.

She said the medications could cause side effects that are unknown.

“Because they are not monitored, because the FDA isn't watching or doing checks on what they do with their processes, their concentration could be too high, that could cause severe vomiting,” Dr. Chen said.