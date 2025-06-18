Connecticut auto insurance rates are on the rise. Here's why

There are several reasons why you might be paying a lot more for auto insurance these days.

A new report from the Office of the State Comptroller shows the average auto insurance premium payment increased by 11.2% in 2023 and 8.9% in 2024, respectively.

That's a big jump from 2019, when prices were only up 1%.

"Rates every year just keep going up and we are all shopping around for the best deal you can get,” Gail Yurman, a driver from West Haven, said.

Yurman said she's been navigating extremely high insurance prices this past year.

When choosing her insurance, she said she shopped six or so carriers and only found small differences among the options, a problem she said speaks to the high price of seemingly everything right now.

“It’s getting to be so unaffordable to live in Connecticut, have a car, have insurance — it's crazy,” Yurman said.

For full car insurance, CNBC data shows Connecticut drivers pay on average $2,702 a year, which is above the national average.

“The cost of buying a car in this country rose by 31% between 2019 and 2022, and all of that is having an impact on the cost of that auto insurance that you buy to drive your car around,” Comptroller Sean Scanlon said.

Scanlon said the spike in prices from carriers can also be attributed to Trump administration car tariffs, more dangerous driving on the roads and increased extreme weather.

In Connecticut, rate increases are brought by the carriers to the Insurance Board, which determines what they can approve.

"If we really want to make Connecticut more affordable, as I think we all do, we have to start chipping away at some of the biggest cost drivers of what is making it unaffordable,” Scanlon said.

Scanlon said he plans to look into the data discussed in his recent report and bring it to the legislature to see what can be done about Connecticut’s insurance laws and process.

But there are some controllable steps you can take to minimize how much you pay for car insurance.

The state recommends shopping around among carriers to find the lowest prices and said keeping a clean driving record and good credit helps.

CNBC has tips, too, which include not buying more insurance than you need, considering liability-only insurance (if your car is worth 10 times your premium) and raising your deductible.