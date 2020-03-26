Connecticut Better Business Bureau Warns of Coronavirus Relief Scams

As Congress works on coronavirus relief packages, the Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut said it is already getting reports on BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) about government imposters calling and texting about the checks.

The BBB warns residents to watch out for phishing attempts that ask for personal and banking information in order to receive your check.

How the Coronavirus Relief Scam Works:

The BBB says one scam is a message or social media post claiming that you qualify for a special COVID-19 government grant.

If you click the link, you get to what seems to be an official website asking you to enter your personal information and/or banking details. It also says it’s necessary” to verify your identity and process your grant.

BBB Scam Tracker has received reports of people being contacted through text message, social media posts and messages and phone calls.

BBB has received reports of a Facebook post telling seniors about a special grant to help pay medical bills. The link leads to a website claiming to be a government agency called the "U.S. Emergency Grants Federation," which is not legitimate and requests your Social Security number.

In other versions, scammers claim that you can get additional money – up to $150,000 in one case – or even receive your funds immediately and you need to share personal details and pay a small “processing fee.”

BBB urges you not to click and warms that in addition to taking your money, the sites also can also download malware and use your information for identity theft.

Tips to Spot a COVID-19 Grant Scam:

Government agencies do not communicate through social media avenues like Facebook. So, be wary of unsolicited messages.

Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant. If you have to pay money to claim a "free" government grant, it's not really free. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is Grants.gov.

Check for look-alikes. Do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Find contact info on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate.

Avoid clicking links sent by text message. It is extremely unlikely that the government will text you and ask you to follow a link and enter personal information in order to confirm your identity and baking details.

Don’t assume an offer in a social media message is from a real friend. Scammers can impersonate real people on social media. Call your friend to verify it was they contacted you (and share this Scam Alert with them if they are spreading false information).

What the Coronavirus Relief Package Could Mean for You:

Here is what the $2 trillion deal could mean for you.