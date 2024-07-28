Connecticut Blood Center declares statewide blood emergency

A statewide blood emergency is in effect in Connecticut as critical low blood supply levels put pressure on hospitals’ ability to meet demand.

As part of its emergency declaration, Connecticut Blood Center issued an “urgent call” for both type O- and type O+ blood. Type O- is the universal blood type, while type O+ is the most common blood type.

“A shortage of both types, both locally and nationally, poses serious concerns for our healthcare system, and the need for donors is critical,” CTBC said.

Connecticut currently has only about a three-day supply of type O blood — less than half of what would be considered “optimal,” according to CTBC. Type O blood supply levels have not been this low since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than four years ago, CTBC said.

CTBC attributed the blood shortage to two seasonal factors: a rise in traumatic accidents and a drop in donations.

The seasonal spike in traumatic accidents has even led some to call the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day “trauma season.”

“While the summer months bring warm weather and joyful gatherings of family and friends, each year our hospitals receive an influx of trauma patients that need our help and require blood transfusions for treatment,” said Jonathan DeCasanova, an account manager at CTBC.

About a quarter of trauma patients require blood transfusions, according to CTBC. And while these patients do not account for all blood recipients — cancer patients, transplant recipients, surgery patients and others routinely rely on blood transfusions — the increase in traumatic accidents can “strain an already limited blood supply.”

CTBC noted that the annual increase in demand is worsened by the seasonal decrease in blood donations brought on by summer travel and school breaks.

“Blood collections fall precipitously in the summer months – the need for urgent transfusion spikes as we hit the highways and enjoy outdoor activities,” said Bradford Sherbourne, the medical director of Hartford Hospital Laboratories.

Anyone interested in donating can visit ctblood.org to view current eligibility restrictions or make an appointment.

“Donating blood takes just a few minutes and one donation can save a life,” said State Sen. Matt Lesser. “Please consider donating blood today to prevent a blood emergency which could negatively impact our community.”