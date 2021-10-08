Connecticut Businesses Get Ready for Busy Fall Weekend

From cider mills to pumpkin patches, businesses across the state say they are ready for a busy fall weekend.

The owners of Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme said, if the weather cooperates, this is usually their busiest weekend of the season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We have a lot of apples to pick. We have pumpkins. We do hayrides," said Karen Scott, co-owner of the farm. "A weekend like this is what makes or breaks our fall season."

The team said they are excited to see the crowds at their pick your own farm.

B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill in Mystic, the last steam-powered cider mill in the country, is also eager to see a boost in business this weekend. The owner said they will be packed and she believes that is good news for the entire region.

"They come here and then they also go other places. They go downtown and they go shopping in the Old Mistick Village. They stay in the hotels," said Amy Harrison.

B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill in Mystic is the last steam-powered cider mill in the country. They are getting ready for a busy fall weekend. @NBCConnecticut #nbcct pic.twitter.com/zednKdts5G — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) October 8, 2021

The Whaler's Inn in Mystic said it is also one of their busiest weekends. The hotel has a lot of bookings and their restaurant, The Shipwright's Daughter, is expected to be busy as well.

"There's just so much going on in town this weekend that it is going to be a great one," said David Standridge, executive chef at The Shipwright's Daughter.

In September, Governor Ned Lamont announced a new campaign to promote safe travel and boost the state's tourism industry as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

The Office of Tourism campaign, called "Full Color Connecticut," aims to feature Connecticut's renowned fall foliage while paying tribute to all the other colors and experiences state residents and visitors can enjoy. This includes corn mazes, cotton candy, coastline sails, craft beer, and a lot more, according to the governor's office.

To learn more about fall tourism across Connecticut, click here.