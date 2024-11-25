Connecticut calls on Sephora to prevent children from buying adult skincare products

Attorney General William Tong is calling on Sephora to do more to protect young people from skincare products that doctors say are harmful to use at their age.

Social media might be great for the beauty industry.

"I go in to buy something in one of the stores and they’re like TikTok sold us out,” said Lisa Ruglio of Cromwell.

But, not every product is for every consumer.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"I see a lot of little kids maybe 10 and younger that buy because it's cool,” said Kaitlin of Cromwell.

Connecticut is calling skincare an 'obsession.’ It’s an industry Tong says is marketed towards, and being purchased by, kids.

The packaging seems to draw them in and if you want to be good or cool this is what you need,” said Tara Hetrick of Southington.

In a world where TikTok advertising can influence people of all ages to buy just about anything, state and medical leaders say Sephora allows some skincare brands to be featured - when searching for kids products - but not sharing enough information about potential health impacts.

"You have to be cognizant of the brands that use it. It’s hard because there’s so many of them,” said Dr. Andrew Carlson with Connecticut Children’s.

Carlson says some impacts include increased dry skin, worsening eczema, irritated and red skin, increased sun sensitivity, and burning.

Doctors say ingredients like retinol shouldn’t be used for anyone under the age of 20. They also encourage parents to be on the lookout for ingredients like salicylic acid that may be harmful to young skin.

"These are products that should not be placed on a very thin gentle pediatric skin, they don’t need it and it disrupts the natural barriers kids have on their skin,” said Carlson.

We reached out to Sephora and one of the brands Tong called out for a statement and have not heard back.

Tong's letter to Sephora gives them until January to respond.