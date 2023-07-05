Connecticut campers find relief in the summer heat

It was a hot day Wednesday, but kids at Camp Courant in Farmington didn't seem to mind.

That included 6-year-old Joseph Ozga who came to camp ready to play.

"I like to do basketball and go to the swimming pool," Ozga said.

Not only did he bring his running shoes and a big smile, but he also had some helpful advice to share.

"My sister told me when it's so hot, you get burned," Ozga said.

Before hitting the playground, Ozga said he made sure to apply the sunscreen. Thankfully, many activities at Camp Courant took place in the shade or under the pavilion.

Camper Nevaeh Townsend told us how she beats the heat.

"I just stay in the shade and don't go in the sun too much because then I'm going to get hot faster," Townsend said.

This year marks Tim Uhl's eighth summer as camp director. He says on humid days, staff are prepared to keep kids safe and hydrated.

"We have a bunch of water stations for our kids. We do tell our kids to bring their own water bottle, but if they don't, we have plenty of cups that we provide for the children," Uhl said.

Some of those cups were dumped directly on campers' heads. Others got completely soaked at the pool and splash pad.

"It's good to stay here. You get to go in the pool, you get to play. It's fun. You guys should come," Aleyari Carrasco said.

We would if we had our swimsuits and weren't holding expensive equipment, but it was just as refreshing to see hundreds of kids enjoying their summer safely.

If you're looking for a place to cool off, you can go to Colt Park Pool and a few other places around Hartford. Those include Pope Park, Goodwin and Keney.

They're open on weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and weekends from 12 to 5 p.m.